Ronan Keating pays tribute to his late mum on what would’ve been her 75th birthday

Ronan Keating has paid tribute his late mum on what would’ve been her 75th birthday.

The singer’s mum, Marie Keating, died at 51 on February 2nd, 1998 – less than two years after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Sharing a black-and-white photo with his mother to Instagram, the Boyzone star wrote: “Today would have been my Mums 75th Birthday.”

“‘Happy Birthday mum’ what I would give to say that out loud to her. We all miss you so much.”

“Not sure what you would make of all this madness but I have a pretty good idea what you would say #FTB #CLGGR (Here we are on my 18th birthday at the Lord Mayors pub in swords). X”

Ronan founded the Marie Keating Foundation after his mother’s death, and it has since become one of the biggest cancer charities in Ireland.