Ronan Keating opens up about going to therapy – as he gets candid about men’s mental health

Ronan Keating opens up about going to therapy – as he gets...

Ronan Keating has opened up about going to therapy.

The Irish singer joined the Loose Women panel for a special episode focused on men’s mental health, with Iain Stirling, Roman Kemp, and Marvin Humes also on the show.

Marking International Men’s Day today, the panellists discussed the heartbreaking statistics of male suicides, opening up about the importance of asking for help.

Ronan admitted: “I get help whenever I am feeling fragile, if I need to lean on somebody.”

'Don't be scared to speak about it.' Ronan tells the #LooseMen why he hopes his generation can end the stigma and get people talking about mental health. Helplines ➡️ https://t.co/gOfpIgUaYz#BritainGetTalking pic.twitter.com/jzh62OEkz6 — Loose Women (@loosewomen) November 19, 2020

“My wife can tell if I am over-stressed, working too hard, things are getting on my back,” he said.

“Or maybe it’s a certain date that reminds me of something that’s happened, someone who has passed away – I talk to my therapist Dan.

“I will say to Storm, ‘Do you think it’s time to speak to Dan?'”

“Storm and I can have conversations but me and Dan don’t live under the same roof,” Ronan explained.

“He gives me tools and I can take those home and maybe be a better person.”

Love Island narrator Iain added: “I have had those moments in the past trying to speak to mates about how you feel and you can see them, they don’t have the tools to deal with what you are saying.

“What would be great for us would be to normalise men talking about their feelings because I definitely find it difficult.”