Ronan Keating leads tributes to daughter Missy on her 22nd birthday

Ronan Keating has led tributes to his daughter Missy on her 22nd birthday.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday to share a sweet collection of photos, the Boyzone star penned: “Happy birthday Moo moo. My beautiful daughter, we all miss you so much but love that you are having the best time down under.”

“Picked some pics. Some you’ll love some you’ll hate. 😂😂😂😂 Keeping it real. Love ya.❤️”

Sharing her own birthday tribute, Missy’s mom Yvonne Connolly wrote: “Happy birthday my darling Missy.”

“You being on the other side of the world is always hard but never more so then days like this. I love you to the moon and back.”

“Always be you !!! ♥️💕♥️🥰💕♥️🥰💕♥️.”

Missy’s step-mum Storm shared a sweet video montage in celebration of the DWTS alum’s 22nd birthday.

She wrote: “Never easy being away from home, but especially on your birthday. So a special birthday reel for a special birthday girl – we miss you so much Missy Moo!”

“The house is not the same without your ever brimming smile, madness, laughter and positivity. We are all so proud of your bravery, adventurous spirit and lust for life.”

“Keep living and keep shining in the land dowunder honey, home will always be here waiting for you.”

“Happy birthday sweetheart 🥳 Have a brilliant time marking it with those mad Aussies!! Love you @missyykeating 😘.”

