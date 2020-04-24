Ronan Keating is searching for people to star in his new music video

Fans are going to love this!

Ronan Keating is searching for people to star in his new music...

Ronan Keating is looking for people to star in his new music video.

The singer revealed that he is releasing a new song called ‘Little Thing Called Love’, and he wants to do something fun and creative with the music video.

Ronan took to Instagram and asked his followers to send a happy video of themselves to him.

“Want to be part of my next music video? 🎥,” he started the post.

“I’ve decided to release a new single called ‘Little Thing Called Love’ next week and I want to make the music video with you!”

“Together we can have some fun and spread joy while the world is in lockdown.”

“Think special moments… iconic destinations… treasured things plus loved ones and milestones,” he wrote.

“We can then use the best of these to create a very special music video.”

To inspire his fans, the Boyzone star shared some of his own special moments in a short video on the social media platform.

Ronan’s new album Twenty Twenty is set to be released on May 1st, featuring artists including Robbie Williams and Ed Sheeran.

