Ronan Keating is searching for people to star in his new music video

Ronan Keating is looking for people to star in his new music video.
The singer revealed that he is releasing a new song called ‘Little Thing Called Love’, and he wants to do something fun and creative with the music video.
Ronan took to Instagram and asked his followers to send a happy video of themselves to him.
“Want to be part of my next music video? 🎥,” he started the post.
View this post on Instagram
Want to be part of my next music video? 🎥 I’ve decided to release a new single called ‘Little Thing Called Love’ next week and I want to make the music video with you! Together we can have some fun and spread joy while the world is in lockdown. Visit RKtwentytwenty.com to submit a video of a little thing that brings you happiness! Think special moments… iconic destinations… treasured things plus loved ones and milestones. Anything goes! We can then use the best of these to create a very special music video. Swipe left for some inspo from magical moments in my life. This little lockdown clip produced and edited by my Stormy @stormykeating
“I’ve decided to release a new single called ‘Little Thing Called Love’ next week and I want to make the music video with you!”
“Together we can have some fun and spread joy while the world is in lockdown.”
“Think special moments… iconic destinations… treasured things plus loved ones and milestones,” he wrote.
View this post on Instagram
***CHECK MY LATEST POST FOR FULL LENGTH VIDEO ***Want to be part of my next music video? 🎥 I’ve decided to release a new single called ‘Little Thing Called Love’ next week and I want to make the music video with you! Together we can have some fun and spread joy while the world is in lockdown. Visit RKtwentytwenty.com to submit a video of a little thing that brings you happiness! Think special moments… iconic destinations… treasured things plus loved ones and milestones. Anything goes! We can then use the best of these to create a very special music video. Swipe left for some inspo from magical moments in my life. This little lockdown clip produced and edited by my Stormy @stormykeating
“We can then use the best of these to create a very special music video.”
To inspire his fans, the Boyzone star shared some of his own special moments in a short video on the social media platform.
Ronan’s new album Twenty Twenty is set to be released on May 1st, featuring artists including Robbie Williams and Ed Sheeran.
Check out our exclusive interview with celeb hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons on our brand new weekly show ‘Goss Chats’, which is in association with top Irish aesthetic clinic Hause of JeJuve.
We’re also running a very exciting competition with Andrew, and the lucky winner will receive his entire Primark collection.
View this post on Instagram
Welcome to our new weekly show – #GossChats, in association with Hause of JeJuve. Each week Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan will be interviewing some of your favourite stars from around the world, straight from her living room, This week Ali chats to celebrity hairstylist to the stars Andrew Fitzsimons about his favourite looks to date, his new Primark range and missing Dublin.