Ronan Keating gets emotional as he pays tribute to his late mother Marie

Ronan Keating has posted an emotional tribute to his late mother, to mark 24 years since she passed away.

Marie Keating died at 51 on February 2nd, 1998 – less than two years after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

In a video posted on Instagram, the 44-year-old fought back tears as he remembered his beloved mum.

The singer said: “24 years ago today I lost my mum. My family and I went through the most horrible situation losing our mum…”

“Marie Keating, she died 24 years ago. She was 51 years of age, she died of cancer.”

“She was our best friend, she was a legend, she was as cool as they come. The best mum.”

The father-of-five also expressed his heartbreak that Marie never met any of his wonderful kids.

Ronan shares two kids – Cooper, 4, and Coco, who is almost 2, with his wife Storm.

The Boyzone star is also father to Jack, 22, Missy, 20, and Ali, 16, from his first marriage to ex-wife Yvonne Connolly.

Ronan said: “She never got to meet her grandchildren, she’s got so many incredible grandchildren…”

“It’s heartbreaking that she never got to meet them. I wonder about the conversation I’d have with my mum today, about my children, about my life.”

“So many things in the 24 years that I’ve been through and I’ve done that I’d love to share with mum.”

The singer added: “When your mum puts her arms around you and says ‘everything’s going to be OK’ – that feeling. I don’t get that anymore and there’s nothing like that feeling.”

“When you’re going through a tough time and your ma tells you ‘everything’s going to be alright’. Well then you think it’s going to be alright. That’s what happens.”

A host of famous faces showed their support for Ronan in the comment section, including celebrity chef Jamie Oliver who commented: “Big love brother xxx thank you for sharing your feelings so important…sending much love to all your gang.”

Ronan’s former bandmate Keith Duffy also shared a great memory in the comment section writing, “Remember the Superquinn sausages and the bacon she’d give us wrapped in tinfoil for our trips to Belfast.”

“And the miraculous medals and rosery beads she’d wrap around our rear view mirrors in our cars to keep us safe! Now she’d make sure we gave them back on the way home lol 😂

Marie the legend ❤️ Never forgotten by anyone she knew ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Ronan was just 20-years-old when he lost his mother.

Following her death, the singer founded the Marie Keating Foundation alongside his siblings, and it has since become one of the biggest cancer charities in Ireland.