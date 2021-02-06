Ronan Keating admits his mother’s death still ‘doesn’t feel real’

Ronan Keating has admitted his mother’s death still “doesn’t feel real”, 23 years after her passing.

The singer’s mum, Marie Keating, died at 51 on February 2nd, 1998 – less than two years after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Speaking to Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show, the Boyzone star said: “On the 2nd of February it was 23 years since mum passed, it doesn’t feel real to be honest Ryan.”

“She’s still in my head I can still hear her all the time,” he explained.

“I watched a beautiful ceremony from mass in Ireland, my sister Linda sorted out a mass, it’s weird, it’s crazy the world we live in now, I wonder what she’d think of it…”

Ronan continued: “It’s still very hard to be honest with you, I miss her terrible, losing a parent at any age is very hard because they’re the people who make you feel like anything is possible but also that everything is going to be okay.”

Following his mother’s death, Ronan set up a charity organisation in her honour called The Marie Keating Foundation, which raises awareness of cancer, and the importance of early detection.

Speaking about the foundation, the 43-year-old said: “We fundraise all around the world, these are places my mum mostly never got to go to, but through the charity her name is spoken.”

The Boyzone singer also revealed he’s releasing a charity single this year with Mount Sion Choir, in honour of his late mum.

Ronan wrote the song 23 years ago, the week after Marie died.

“It’s a very very special song to me and to have the choir on there is amazing,” he said. “It’s coming out for Mothers Day, pre-sale is next week, and all proceeds will go to The Marie Keating Foundation.”