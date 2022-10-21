Ronan Keating admits Boyzone should have disbanded after Stephen Gately died: ‘It never felt right’

Ronan Keating has admitted Boyzone should have disbanded long before they parted ways in 2019, as it “never felt right” without Stephen Gately.

The bandmates were left heartbroken in 2009 when Stephen suddenly died while he was on holiday in Majorca at the age of 33.

Ronan, Keith Duffy, Mikey Graham, and Shane Lynch continued performing as a foursome in Stephen’s honour, but the band was never the same again.

Speaking on Newstalk, Ronan was asked if fans can expect a Boyzone reunion in the future, and he replied: “No, no, we’re done.”

“We had 25 years great years. For me it finished when Stephen died and that probably was the end of the band as we knew it.”

“We probably should’ve walked away. We thought the right thing was to keep it going in Steo’s memory but it never felt right after that ever again,” Ronan confessed.

“The magic was gone. The spark was gone. I fought for it back, I couldn’t get it so Boyzone ended then.”

“We went out on a high in 2019 with a fabulous world tour. We played countries we’d never been to the first time around, ever.”

“It’s done now. I have a good relationship with the boys and I want to keep it that way.

“I think if we tried to flog it again and come back again, it would tarnish whatever was left in my mind,” he added.