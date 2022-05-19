Ronan Keating addresses rumours his daughter Missy is set to appear on Love Island

Ronan Keating has addressed rumours that his daughter Missy is set to appear on Love Island.

The Boyzone star’s daughter has long been rumoured to join the popular dating show, which made the likes of Maura Higgins and Molly-Mae Hague famous.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, the singer admitted he hadn’t “heard anything” about his daughter going on Love Island, but teased “you never know” what might happen.

Host Ben Shephard asked Ronan “I’m very excited as you know, I am a watcher of television, to hear the rumour that Missy your daughter may be making her way onto Love Island?”

“Is there any truth, will we be watching her on the new series.”

The 45-year-old replied: “I haven’t heard anything but you never know, these kids are busy. All my kids they’re all busy doing different things, I haven’t heard anything myself at the moment.”

Ben’s fellow host Kate Garraway also posed the question: “How would you feel? Because I am sure you love Love Island but I wonder if it’s different if you are a dad with a daughter on it.”

Ronan dodged the question by saying: “Pass, yeah I don’t know how I feel about that one. I wouldn’t be able to watch.”

Back in August 2020, the 21-year-old admitted she was approached by Love Island producers, but she was in a relationship at the time.

She told the Irish Mail on Sunday, “Last year when I was in London they did contact me but I was in a relationship so it was a no, I don’t know where the whole thing came from this year.”

“It was never on the cards and probably never will. Love Island is not really a show for me, maybe other shows but no, I’m a taken lady.”

Missy is no stranger to TV, as she appeared on RTÉ’s Dancing With The Stars earlier this year alongside her professional dancing partner Ervinas Merfeldas.