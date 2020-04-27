Ronan and Storm Keating share sweet family photos to celebrate son’s birthday

The couple celebrated the milestone in isolation

Ronan and Storm Keating have shared sweet family photos – to mark their son’s birthday.

The couple’s little boy, Cooper, turned 3-years-old and the family commemorated the big day whilst in lockdown.

Ronan took to Instagram and shared a touching tribute to the birthday boy alongside a photo of the pair dressed up as Spiderman on a bouncy castle.

“Just sat down for the first time today,” he started the post.

The Boyzone star explained to his fans how much work the pair put in to make the day special for Cooper.

“Used every part of my imagination today to entertain our boy,” he admitted.

“Stormy and I went to every length from jumping castle, treasure hunts and a magnificent cake, to Coops even getting to meet the real Spiderman (sadly I wasn’t around to meet him Gutted 😉).”

Ronan was “blessed” for the amazing day he had with his son.

“Thank you Universe for allowing the sun to shine and for allowing me a love so pure,” he added.

Storm also took to her the social media platform and shared a montage of photos with her followers.

“Happy 3rd birthday to the most beautiful little human being (can’t believe you’re 3 already?!),” she began the post.

“Every day you bring so much joy to everyone who crosses your path and you amaze me with how compassionate, funny, and clever you are.”

The fashion designer proceeded to gush over Cooper and revealed she was so proud of him.

“You sparkle in a way I’ve never known and my heart couldn’t be more full of love and full of pride.”

“Love you unconditionally and always will @cooper_keating 💙,” she added.

The birthday celebration came after the couple welcomed their second child together, a girl named Coco Knox, at the end of March.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, we announce our ‘Goss Gives Back’ fundraiser.

Plus Ali and Kendra chat about Matt Damon’s Irish protection, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s latest legal battle, and Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompon’s relationship, are they back on?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen on iTunes and Spotify: