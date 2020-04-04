Ronan and Storm Keating share adorable new snaps of their baby daughter Coco

The couple welcomed their second child last week

Ronan and Storm Keating share adorable new snaps of their baby daughter...

Ronan and Storm Keating have shared some adorable new snaps of their baby daughter.

The Boyzone singer’s wife gave birth to their second child last week, and they named their baby girl Coco Knox.

The couple have since posted some new photos of their newborn on social media, including a photo of Ronan holding Coco in the hospital.

He captioned the post: “A week ago today. Wow time flies she is already asking for pocket money.”

Storm also shared a sweet photo of Coco lying next to her big brother Cooper.

She wrote: “He’s so in love 💕 #Cooperandcoco #alwaysbyherside #kissesandcuddles #sharinghistoys #beautifulboy #mybabies #oneweekoldtoday.”

Earlier this week, Ronan admitted Coco’s birth was a “strange” experience amid the UK’s coronavirus lockdown.

Speaking on Magic Radio, he said: “It was obviously very strange, because nobody could come into the hospital.”

“It was just Storm and myself and little Coco in lockdown in the hospital. The nurses were amazing, the staff were brilliant. But it was just so different, it was so quiet.”

“Which was kind of nice in a way. We had all of that time just to ourselves. Cooper couldn’t come in, his other brothers and sisters couldn’t come.”

“So it was a strange one. It was very different and lovely,” he added.