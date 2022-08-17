Ad
Ronan and Storm Keating pen sweet tributes to each other on their seventh wedding anniversary

Ronan and Storm Keating have penned sweet tributes to each other on their seventh wedding anniversary.

The Boyzone star and his Australian wife married in a lavish open-air ceremony in East Lothian, Scotland back in 2015.

Perfect singer Ed Sheeran sang for the couple’s first dance.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Storm shared a carousel of photos of herself and her husband, alongside a Torquato Tasso quote which read: “Love is when he gives you a piece of your soul that you never knew was missing.”

In a sweet tribute to Ronan, she wrote, “When I first read these words I immediately thought of you [Ronan] and how this sums us up. Unconditional. Uncensored. Unlimited. Effortless. Timeless love ♥️.”

“Happy anniversary baby, I couldn’t adore you, our family and our life together any more than I do. Because everything is wrapped in so much love that it gives me a happiness and strength that can defeat any battle, and the gratefulness in my heart overcomes any bad luck.”

“I look in the mirror every day and I can see we’re getting older with those grey hairs poking through and the ever deepening lines, but it makes me smile. I have no fear of growing old with you… my heart is full and your hand is all I need as we journey through the rest of our lives together. One day our bodies will inevitably start to fail us, but our love will be young forever. S x.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Storm Keating (@stormykeating)

Ronan also took to Instagram to share a tribute to his wife.

He penned, “She only went and stole my heart. Happy Anniversary to my magnificent Wife Stormy. 7 years married 10 years strong 70 more please.”

“I adore you and all you are. Strong loving courageous. You are an incredible role model for all the kids and a special mum to all. I don’t want a day without you in it baby. #LuckyMan #happyanniversary.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ronan Keating (@rokeating)

Storm and Ronan got married back in 2015.

They have since welcomed two children together – Cooper and Coco.

Storm is also step mother to Ronan’s three children from his previous marriage to Yvonne Connolly – Jack, Missy, and Ali.

