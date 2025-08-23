Robbie Williams rumoured to pay tribute to Irish star at Croke Park gig

Rumours are rife that Robbie Williams will pay tribute to an Irish star at his Croke Park gig.

Ahead of his performance at Croke Park in Dublin this Saturday, fans are speculating that Robbie could deliver a rendition of Good Looking Woman as a tribute to the late Joe Dolan — and the idea isn’t far-fetched.

Robbie’s father, Pete, who once pursued stand-up comedy, first crossed paths with the Mullingar star in Manchester in 1974 while working as his warm-up act.

The two struck up a friendship that lasted a lifetime.

Pete previously told The Sunday World: “Joe would come up to Stoke-on-Trent to play golf with me, and he stayed at my house.

“The first time he came, Rob was a few months old, and he was in his cot in his own room. We brought the cot out of the bedroom and into our room, and Joe slept in Rob’s bedroom.”

Robbie himself has often spoken about his father’s admiration for Joe.

Appearing on the Late Late Show, he recounted a story about his dad driving home from the pub with Joe in the car.

When a police car appeared behind them, Pete warned Joe to let him do the talking if they were pulled over. Joe’s quick response was: “I hope they know how to fight!”

Robbie was careful to stress he wasn’t endorsing drink driving, but he admired Joe’s spirit, remarking: “That’s a man!”

The bond between Joe and Pete ran so deep that years later Pete recorded a posthumous duet of Good Looking Woman with the singer, who passed away on St Stephen’s Day in 2007, thanks to new technology in 2017.

When announcing his upcoming Croke Park show, Robbie hinted he might reprise the tribute, having already performed the track at his AVIVA Stadium gig.

Robbie said: “Because of this story, this connection, outdoors at the Aviva, I did Good Looking Woman and it was so much fun. And when you do something like that, it’s a little stunt, it’s a tip of the hat, it’s a ticking a box… but I would ask the people of Ireland, can I do it again?”