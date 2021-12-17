Robbie and Claudine Keane present huge cheque from Hospital Heroes fundraiser

Robbie and Claudine Keane have presented a huge cheque to the Mater Foundation, after they helped raise an incredible amount of money for Irish hospitals at the start of the pandemic.

Last April, the couple raised over €80,000 for the ‘Our Hospital Heroes Appeal’ after they launched a GoFundMe page to support the campaign.

In total, the appeal raised an incredible €371,604.72, which has been split between 11 hospitals in Dublin, Cavan, Waterford and Cork.

After witnessing the care a loved-one received in ICU after contracting Covid-19

last year, Robbie and Claudine reached out to the Mater Foundation to lend their support to the appeal.

The couple’s GoFundMe campaign was supported by a number of famous faces, including Ellen DeGeneres and Conor McGregor – who donated €20k to their fundraiser.

To encourage people to donate, the pair also gave away a lavish Hublot watch.

Robbie and Claudine commented: “This cause is very close to our hearts. A close relative of ours was affected by Covid-19 but thankfully they came through the worst.”

“Without the help of the ICU and HDU teams then the news may have been quite different. We will be forever grateful for the sacrifices all the frontline staff have made in every aspect of fighting this virus.”

Having seen first-hand the seriousness of the disease and understanding what families all across the country were going through, Robbie and Claudine Keane felt compelled to launch their national appeal in support of Ireland’s leading hospitals during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mary Moorhead, Chief Executive of the Mater Foundation explained the impact that the funds raised would have on the healthcare service in the 11 hospitals receiving the donations.

“Thanks to Robbie and Claudine lending their name to the ‘Our Hospital Heroes’ Appeal, the

hospitals receiving these funds have not only been able to improve patient care and conditions during the biggest health crisis of our generation, but have also been able to make a direct impact on the working lives of our incredible frontline workers,” she said.

“A heartfelt thank you goes out to Robbie and Claudine for their incredible support from everyone here at the Mater Foundation and the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital. And a massive thank you to each and every person who supported and donated to this appeal; it is greatly appreciated.”

The hospitals benefiting from this appeal are The Mater Misericordiae University Hospital, St James’s Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Tallaght Hospital, Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown, St Vincent’s University Hospital, Mercy University Hospital Cork, Cork University Hospital, Waterford University Hospital, Our Lady’s Hospital, Drogheda and Cavan General Hospital.