Rob Kenny shares stunning video from his lavish 30th birthday celebrations

Rob Kenny has shared a stunning video from his lavish 30th birthday celebrations at the Palmerstown House Estate in Kildare last weekend.

Many of Ireland’s top Influencers were in attendance to celebrate the PR guru’s milestone birthday, including Louise Cooney, James Kavanagh, Holly Carpenter and Ashley Kehoe.

Well known TV and radio presenters such as Glenda Gilson, Triona McCarthy, Rosalind Lipsett and Stephen Byrne also partied the night away in the opulent manor estate, all rocking their best formal attire.

The Kenny family had rented the historic estate for the weekend and transformed it into the perfect venue for the party of Rob’s dreams. An open bar for the night included all of Rob’s personal favourite drinks.

Champagne was all Bollinger, a gin station was all premium Hendricks gin mixed with Fever Tree tonic and the beer was all Peroni, both draught and bottles, as this is ‘by far Rob’s favourite beer’.

The major surprise of the night, which made the crowd go wild (and lit social media alight) was a surprise celebrity drag show performance.

Two of Ireland’s best known drag Queens, Pixie Woo and Mizza, performed their socks off before Pixie shouted: “Ladies and Gentlemen, welcome to the Moulin Rouge.” At which point Influencers and Rob’s best pals James Kavanagh, Holly Carpenter and Paddy Smyth appeared through a draped red curtain at the top of the great hall’s grand staircase.

The group’s Lady Marmalade outfits were exact replicas of the looks from the iconic music video, all handmade for the performance by renowned Irish costume designer Muireann Doyle.

After Paddy, Holly and James completed their parts, they then looked up at the red curtain in dramatic amazement as Rob Kenny burst through as Christina Aguilera. Complete with the red corset and famous huge blonde crimped hair ‘Xtina’ rocks in the music video.

But the surprises did not end there, when everyone thought the performance was over, former RTÉ 2FM Presenter Stephen Byrne ripped down the red curtain and strutted down the staircase as Patti Labelle, the original recording artist of the song, before joining the group on stage at the bottom for the big ending.

After the over-the-top performance Rob returned to his black-tie look. The birthday boy wore a suit bespoke made by Irish designer Julie Caulfield, as well as a Gucci shirt and dicky bow, finished off with Valentino shoes.

Check out Rob’s video from his VIP party below: