Rob Kearney lands new TV role after retiring from rugby

Rob Kearney has been announced as Virgin Media Television’s newest rugby pundit, ahead of the 2022 Six Nations rugby championship kicking off next week.

The 35-year-old confirmed his retirement from professional rugby in November, following an illustrious career that saw him make 95 appearances for Ireland.

After hanging up his rugby boots, Rob is now turning his attention to broadcasting as he’s officially joined Virgin Media Television as their new rugby pundit.

Rob said: “I am delighted to join the team at Virgin Media Television. The Six Nations is always highly anticipated and played a significant part of my career.”

“It will be interesting to play my part off the pitch this time and I am looking forward to seeing what this tournament brings.”

The former Ireland fullback will join fellow Irish rugby players, Grace Davitt, Jenny Murphy and Sene Naoupu, as they give their take and analysis on all the Six Nations matches to come over the course of the competitions.

The Six Nations will broadcast live across Virgin Media One, Virgin Media Two, Virgin Media Sport and Virgin Media Player.

Coverage will be live every weekend with weekly studio highlights, starting on Sunday at 8pm on Virgin Media Two.

This news comes as Virgin Media Television and RTÉ announced details of its historic partnership to bring all of the 2022 Six Nations Rugby action, free-to-air for Irish sports fans.

Starting on Friday, February 4, with Ireland U-20’s taking on France, coverage includes all matches from Ireland Men’s, Women’s and U-20s tournaments.

The partnership will see all matches in the Guinness Six Nations equally aired across both broadcasters, showcasing the agonies and ecstasies of Rugby’s Greatest Championship.

Ireland open the 2022 edition of the Championship on Saturday 5 February against reigning champions, Wales.

Then on 26 March the Women’s Six Nations begins with current title holders England taking on their age-old rivals Scotland.