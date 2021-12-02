Rob Kearney and Jess Redden travel to venue ahead of their star-studded wedding

Rob Kearney and Jess Redden are just days away from becoming husband and wife.

The couple, who got engaged on New Year’s Eve in 2019, travelled to their wedding venue this morning, where they will tie the knot in the coming days.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the bride-to-be shared a photo of herself in a white jumpsuit, posing next to Rob’s car.

She captioned the post: “Off we go 🙌🏼🥳🥳.”

The 28-year-old also shared a selfie of her and Rob in the car, alongside a GIF that said: “We’re getting married!”

Jess told her 69.7k followers that she would be taking some time off social media to enjoy the weekend, and added: “Bye for now my loves.”

A host of famous faces are set to attend the couple’s wedding, including plenty of Rob’s former teammates like Brian O’Driscoll and Conor Murray.

Jess and Rob were initially set to wed in June 2021, but brought their wedding date forward to November of last year, after Jess’ dad Brian became ill.

The influencer was hoping her father would get to walk her down the aisle, but he sadly died in September 2020 at the age of 70 – following a battle with prostate cancer.

While there’s much excitement around their wedding day, last week Jess admitted she couldn’t help but feel sad over the absence of her beloved dad.

In a candid post shared on Instagram, she wrote: “Although it’s the most exciting and happy day of your life I can’t help but stop the waves of panic and sadness that come…”

“I just wanted to share this personal experience for any other brides in a similar position – it’s normal so don’t berate yourself – be gentle & kind to yourself no matter what you’re feeling.”

“You’ll have your man or woman to lean on and help you,” she added.

The bride-to-be also revealed she would carry a photo of her dad in a locket on her wedding bouquet, so her father can still walk her down the aisle.

In another sweet tribute to her dad, Jess’ mother had a special message sown into her wedding dress in blue thread that reads: “My Darling Dad, forever in my heart.”