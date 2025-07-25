Ad
Rivalling county personalities Dáithí Ó Sé and Daniel O’Donnell clash on radio show ahead of All-Ireland Final

With the All-Ireland Football Final this weekend, tensions are high amongst fans from the rivalling counties, and it turns out Irish celebrities are not exempt.

Daniel O’Donnell and Dáithí Ó Sé, icons from rival counties Donegal and Kerry, weighed in on the discussion this morning during an RTÉ Radio 1 interview with Oliver Callan.

The country crooner even joked he might even cancel his upcoming show in Killarney if this weekend does not go in his team’s favour.

The Donegal man said he may not get nervous performing on stage but feels the nerves watching his beloved Donegal play.

Despite tickets to the game being like gold dust, Dáithí said he fancied his chances of swindling one from a Donegal man in the early hours of the morning in Coppers, Dublin’s infamous nightclub.

Repro Free: 13/08/2024 RTÉ presenters Dáithí Ó Sé and Kathryn Thomas
pictured at the official launch of the Rose of Tralee International Festival 2024 in Airfield Estate. Picture Andres Poveda

The television presenter will in fact be at the hallowed grounds of Croke Park on Sunday to call out the jubilee team ahead of throw in.

This year sees the Kingdom come up against The Forgotten County in what’s set to be an explosive final at 3:30pm on Sunday, July 27th.

