Ricky Gervais shouts out Irish distillery – after connecting with the brand on social media

Ricky Gervais shouts out Irish distillery – after connecting with the brand...

Ricky Gervais has given Dingle Distillery a shout out on social media – after connecting with the brand on Twitter.

Last month, marketing manager Doug Leddin tweeted Ricky to ask if they could send him a bottle of their brand new release, Batch No. 5 Single Malt whiskey.

The brand wanted to send him a gift, to celebrate the fact that he’s finished the script for the third season of his Netflix series After Life.

After spotting Doug’s tweet, Ricky replied: “Thanks Doug. Looks amazing. I’m with

@UnitedAgents.”

@rickygervais myself and @Graham__Coull would love to gift you a bottle of our brand new release, Batch Number 5 Single Malt @DingleWhiskey to celebrate finishing the first draft of #AfterLife Where should one send it #NotAStalker pic.twitter.com/IJjZUhKb9Y — Doug Leddin 🇮🇪 (@dougleddin) September 4, 2020

Weeks later, Doug tweeted Ricky to ask if he’d received his Dingle Distillery goods.

The comedian replied with a photo of the Batch No. 5 bottle, alongside a bottle of Dingle Distillery’s award-winning gin.

Delighted with his gift, Ricky added a series of thumbs up emojis.

Ricky’s tweet is a huge endorsement for the Irish brand, as he has over 14.4 million followers on Twitter alone.

