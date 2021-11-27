Revolut boss makes up for technical difficulties during Late Late Toy Show with incredible offer

Revolut boss Vlad Yatsenko has pledged to donate up to €1 million to The Late Late Toy Show Appeal, after viewers struggled to donate through the app on Friday night.

RTÉ partnered with the digital payments app this year to accept donations for the appeal during the Toy Show, which has so far raised over €3 million for children’s charities.

But during the show, host Ryan Tubridy announced that Revolut’s donations feature was down, as the app was experiencing technical difficulties.

While the donations feature was eventually back up and running, Vlad Yatsenko, who is the co-founder and chief technology officer of Revolut, has made up for the technical issues with a generous offer.

Taking to Twitter late last night, Vlad wrote: “What an incredible support @RevolutApp customers gave to a worthy charity @RTELateLateShow!”

“Granted, there were some challenges at the peek of the live campaign. So, I’ve personally donated €100K, and will also match any further donations this weekend via @RevolutApp up to €1M.”

You can make a donation to The Late Late Toy Show Appeal via the Revolut app, or else through the RTÉ website here.

