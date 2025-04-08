REVEALED: The winner of RTÉ’s Home of the Year 2025

The winner of RTÉ’s Home of the Year 2025, has been revealed!

Home of the Year is the popular RTÉ show that celebrates creativity, individuality, and clever design in homes across Ireland.

The final seven houses that competed for the title of Ireland’s Home of the Year are from Tipperary, Wicklow, Dublin, Limerick and Kildare.

Limerick-based couple Amy and Eoin Martin have been awarded the Home of the Year 2025 trophy thanks to their 1970s home.

Amy & Eoin live in Limerick with their 2 sons.

The couple fell in love with this 1970s built house and set to work completely gutting and renovating the home and bringing it from a D3 BER rating to an A3.

The property is an upside down home with the main living and kitchen on the first floor making the most of their spectacular garden and the natural light.

The home is a passion project for Amy, an interior designer, who loves having the space to unleash her creativity and is always in the middle of a project in the house!

The family never feel blue coming back from a holiday as, for them, it’s the nicest place they could return to.