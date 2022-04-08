REVEALED: The full list of winners at The Gossies 2022

Some of Ireland’s biggest stars stepped out for Goss.ie’s seventh annual awards show, The Gossies 2022, on April 8th.

The glitzy awards bash, which was held at The Convention Centre Dublin, saw major Irish stars from TV, radio, music, and social media grace the red carpet.

Hosted by the fabulous Lucy Kennedy, the ceremony will be broadcast on Goss.ie’s YouTube channel on April 10th – so you can catch the winner’s speeches, see all the glitz and glam from the red carpet, and all the laughs in between.

Celebrity guests on the night included: Maura Higgins, Love Island’s Faye Winter and Teddy Soares, Dáithí Ó Sé, Grainne Seoige, Alan Hughes, Martin King, Clare Dunne, Erica Cody, Holly Carpenter, Rosanna Davison, Erin McGregor, Doireann Garrihy, Stephen Byrne, Thalia Heffernan, Dr. Ciara Kelly, Aoife Walsh, Pamela Uba, and Ellen Keane.

A host of influencers and social media stars also made an appearance, including: James Patrice, Carl Mullan, Rachel Gorry, Sophie Murray, Kiki Nugent, Keilidh Cashell, Lauren Whelan, Miriam Mullins, Shauna Lindsay, Katja Mia, Enya Martin, Victoria Adeyinka, Bonnie Ryan, Aideen Kate Murphy, and Paddy Smyth.

On the night, 19 awards were presented to the winners of each category. Check out the full list of winners below:

Best Female TV Presenter (sponsored by Silke Hair & Beauty) – Maura Higgins

Best Male TV Presenter (sponsored by Oakpark Foods) – Dáithí Ó Sé



Best TV Show – Gogglebox Ireland

Best Movie (sponsored by O’Donnell’s Crisps) – Belfast

Best Actress (sponsored by NOW) – Clare Dunne

Best Actor – Jamie Dornan

Best Music Act (sponsored by SHEIN) – Westlife

Best Radio Show (sponsored by Expert Electrical) – 2FM Breakfast

Model of the Year (sponsored by humm) – Thalia Heffernan

Best Celebrity Stylist (sponsored by Ór Jewellery) – Emily O’Donnell

Best Celebrity Makeup Artist (sponsored by KASH Beauty) – Aideen Kate Murphy

Fashion Designer of the Year – Aisling Kavanagh

Most Stylish Lady (sponsored by Aperol Spritz Ireland) – Maura Higgins

Most Stylish Man – James Patrice

Best Celebrity Podcast (sponsored by REFORM Skincare) – My Therapist Ghosted Me

Newcomer of the Year (sponsored by Carry Out) – Miriam Mullins

Best Social Media Star (sponsored by 17 now available at Boots) – Tadhg Fleming

Influencer of the Year (sponsored by One4all Gift Cards) – Rachel Gorry

Entrepreneur of the Year (sponsored by Flowers.ie) – Keilidh Cashell

Other well-known guests at The Gossies included: Lea Heart, Soulé, Triona McCarthy, Fiona Fagan, Chloe Markham, Corina Gaffey, Laura Jordan, Grainne Gallanagh, Emily O’Donnell, Lynn Kelly, Rebecca Rose, Fionnghuala O’Reilly, Kerri-Nicole Blanc, Rosalind Lipsett, Kelly Horrigan, Lynsey Bennett, Ceira Lambert, Denise Kenny Byrne, Linda Stinson, Aoife McNamara, Aisling Kavanagh, Sue Brophy, Paula Callan, Jade Mullet, Yvonne Maher, Ciara Ryan, and Gogglebox Ireland’s John and Dave.

Guests were treated to a fabulous three-course meal during the ceremony, and were entertained by The Event Band – who had everyone up on their feet throughout the night.

Before the show, our nominees and celebrity guests were invited to our official Gifting and Pamper Suite.

They were given glam makeovers by our Official Makeup Partner KASH Beauty, and had their hair transformed by our Hair Partner Silke Hair & Beauty.

Ahead of the ceremony, nominees also had their skin prepped by our Official Skincare Partner REFORM Skincare.

On top of that, nominees were treated to gifts from some of our incredible brand partners this year, including treats from: 17 now available at Boots, Aperol Spritz Ireland, humm, NOW, Ór Jewellery, Carry Out, Expert Electrical, and Oakpark Foods.

As always, guests also took home a luxury goodie bag from The Gossies, which included products/vouchers from our brand partners, and more treats from category sponsors SHEIN, Flowers.ie, and O’Donnell’s Crisps.