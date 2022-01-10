Ray Foley to return to Today FM with brand new afternoon show

Ray Foley has announced his return to Today FM.

Ten years after he left the station, the popular presenter is making his comeback with a brand new afternoon show – which will air weekdays from 2pm until 4:30pm.

The DJ said: “You just can’t imagine how excited I am to start afternoons on Today FM, I’m so buzzing to get started with a brand new show.”

“Our last song in 2012 was Example – ‘We’ll Be Coming Back For You One Day’ and now we are!!” he added.

Pamela Joyce will also be moving from her evening show to the lunchtime slot, which will air weekdays from 12pm to 2pm.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the Galway native wrote: “Batten down the hatches y’all – here comes trouble 😈 I truly don’t have enough words to express how EXCITED I am to be taking over lunchtimes 12-2pm on @todayfm 📻”

“It’s the first show I ever worked on when I joined the station in 2018 and I’ve always had such a love for it. And I can now officially call it my baby 👶🏻 2 hours a day where you can hear some cracking tunes, my many tales of personal misfortune and of course plenty of divilment.”

“Sadly for me – it means I now have to start wearing a bra to work,” she joked.

“And to my darling @cocomairead [Mairead Ronan] – thanks for all the help, guidance and mentoring. You’re one of a kind ❤️ Coming to a radio near you very soon 📻”

Paula MacSweeney will take up a new evening slot, weekdays from 7pm to 10pm, and Ian Dempsey’s popular breakfast show will now run an hour longer than usual – weekdays from 6am to 9am.

The news comes after Mairead Ronan announced her departure from the station in November of last year.

Exciting Weekday Schedule Updates ⬇️ 🕑 He’s back! Meet Ray Foley – your new voice of afternoons 2-4.30pm 🕛 A new lunch date! Our very own Pamela Joyce is coming to lunchtimes 12-2pm 🕖 Paula MacSweeney finally gets a lie in as she takes up a new slot in the evenings 7-10pm pic.twitter.com/V10ZWdXr0H — Today FM 💛 (@TodayFM) January 10, 2022