Ray D’Arcy’s beloved mother Mary passes away

Ray D’Arcy’s beloved mother Mary has passed away peacefully in Naas Hospital, Co. Kildare.

Mary died on July 18 and was predeceased by her husband, Ray Snr.

A post shared on RIP.ie reads, “Sadly missed by her loving children Joe, Jackie, Ray, Hughie, Anne, Paul, Marianne, Claire and Joan.”

“[…] sons and daughters in law, her 16 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren, sister Angela, brother Bill, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.”

Previously speaking with the Irish Independent, Ray gushed about his love for his mum while explaining how their relationship changed after he became a parent himself.

“I didn’t hug my mum until six or seven years ago,” he began.

“But I hug her all the time now and tell her that I love her. I’d never have done that years ago but as you get older, especially when you have your own children, you see the world differently.”

“Also when you have children, you want to keep the generations connected and you feel more of a pull home.”

“You want your children to be part of this family and to know the mother that you knew.”

The radio star revealed what sort of woman Mary was, saying: “My mum is amazing, a very thoughtful, insightful and intelligent woman.”

“She’s now in her 80s but travels to Dublin most Wednesdays to go to a movie and can chat about any current news story.”