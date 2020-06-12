Ray D’Arcy confirms The Den reunion with Zig and Zag and Dustin the Turkey

The popular kids show will make a comeback for RTÉ Does Comic Relief

Ray D’Arcy has revealed that The Den will return for RTÉ Does Comic Relief, and he’ll be joined by Zig and Zag and Dustin the Turkey.

Earlier this week, RTÉ announced that they will be hosting a charity event, RTÉ Does Comic Relief, at the end of this month – to raise funds for the Irish charity sector.

Speaking on his RTÉ Radio 1 show, Ray confirmed he will reunite with his former co-stars for a Den reunion.

“I had a weird Zoom meeting this morning with Zig and Zag and Dustin,” he explained.

“We’re getting back together, a Den reunion, in a couple of weeks time for comic relief RTE telethon to raise funds for charities who have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The Irish presenter admitted that the Zoom call was an “odd occasion”, but he is looking forward to reuniting with the characters.

“It was an odd occasion. I have changed, they haven’t, and Dustin was offering all sorts of deals on divides to make sure we have the social distancing up to the standards required,” he said.

“But it’s going to be a bit of craic it’s going to be a bit of fun. The old gang back together.”

“Dustin is building a set that will look like something from the 1990s all those 30 years ago so it could end up looking like anything,” he continued.

“But we’re in talks and there’s planning going on and there are Zoom meetings and all sorts of things.”

RTÉ Does Comic Relief will be hosted by Deirdre O’Kane, Nicky Byrne, Jennifer Zamperelli, and Eoghan McDermott – and will feature a star-studded lineup, including Hozier and Normal People stars Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar Jones.

