Radio star Pamela Joyce announces engagement to partner Gavin Moran

Pamela Joyce has announced that she is engaged to her partner Gavin Moran, while sharing some adorable snaps.

The former Today FM host shared the happy news on Instagram, while writing in the caption: “Guys, do you think he fancies me?! 27.07.35 🥂.”

This date indicates that the couple have been engaged for a little over a week and chose to keep it to themselves until now.

The pair were enjoying a trip to Ballynahinch Castle Hotel, located along the Wild Atlantic Way, when Gavin popped the question.

Standing on a gorgeous beach in County Galway, Pamela showed off her dazzling ring in the photos.

The 32-year-old left her hugely popular lunchtime slot on Today FM almost two years ago, explaining at time that she missed living in Galway and wanted to move back to be closer to her family.

Speaking with Goss.ie back in 2023, Today FM stated that she went home to “focus on her life and new opportunities.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for the station told us: “Pamela Joyce has made the decision to say goodbye to her lunchtime radio show on Today FM.”

“Pamela’s moving back west to focus on her life and new opportunities.”

“It’s been an absolute pleasure to have Pamela as part of the Today FM team and on-air line up and we wish her the very best in whatever comes next.”

“Today FM will announce a new lunchtime show in due course.”