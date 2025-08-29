Radio fans react to Claire Byrne’s exit from RTÉ for rival station

Radio fans have reacted to Claire Byrne’s shock departure from RTÉ Radio 1.

This morning, the presenter announced she would be moving to rival station Newstalk in early 2026, and will host a new mid-morning programme on Newstalk’s primetime schedule.

Claire will be taking over the reins from Pat Kenny, who will move to a new weekend programme with Newstalk in 2026.

In a separate statement, RTÉ confirmed Claire will leave RTÉ later this year, and David McCullagh will replace her on RTÉ Radio 1’s flagship Today programme, which airs every weekday at 10am.

After RTÉ shared the announcement on Instagram, radio fans had their say in the comment section.

One Instagram user wrote: “Claire Byrne was always too good for RTÉ. Wishing her all the best, in whatever she does next!”

“I suppose all good things come to an end wish best of luck whatever she does next ❤️,” another added.

A third user commented, “Guess we’ll be turning the dial to newstalk from November then. 😢.”

A fourth added: “Good choice to replace Claire. She’ll be missed though on RTE.”

Confirming her move to Newstalk today, Claire commented: “I’m very excited to join Newstalk from next year.

“This new chapter marks a really significant milestone for me in my career, and I’m thrilled to be doing it with the vibrant team and listeners at Newstalk as they continue to thrive and cement their position in the Irish media landscape.”

“It’s a particular honour for me to take up the reins from Pat Kenny, a broadcaster whose career, skill and passion for the job is an inspiration to all of us.”

Newstalk Managing Editor Eric Moylan added, “We’re delighted to announce that Claire Byrne will return to Newstalk in the New Year. Claire is a seriously talented and skilful broadcaster with a wide range and will be a fantastic addition to the Newstalk schedule. She is a central part of our ambitious plans for continued audience growth at Newstalk across FM and digital listening. We look forward to getting started next year”.

Further details will be released in due course.