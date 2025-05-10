Rachel Gorry shows off growing baby bump on her daughter’s communion day

Rachel Gorry has showed off her growing baby bump in a stunning maxi dress for her daughter’s communion day.

Taking to Instagram, the Irish influencer shared a sweet snap of her family for her daughter Hannah’s communion, with many of them styling butter yellow for the occasion.

She announced back in February that she’s having twin babies with her partner Adrien Kiernan.

Last month, Rachel revealed the gender of the two babies in a sweet video and shared that her “heart is so full.”

She wrote in the caption: “Myself, Eddie and Leah were the only ones who knew the genders, we couldn’t wait for the balloon pop 🎉 the excitement was killing us 🤣😂.”

Rachel and Adrien stood with her daughters Leah, Holly, and Hannah to pop balloons to find out the gender of her twins.

After popping the first balloon, it revealed pink confetti and the second one popped with blue.

The family couldn’t control their excitement and the clip then revealed that other members of the family were also waiting patiently behind the camera.

“Can you tell my family all wanted a boy after 8 girls 🤣🤣. We can’t wait to meet you 💖💙,” Rachel also wrote.

When announcing her pregnancy, Rachel posted a sweet video of two baby grows reading “Coming Soon” and “Wait for me, I’m coming too!!” and captioned it: “Our hearts are so full ❤️ and soon our hands will be too 🫶.”

“Adrien & I are beyond grateful to be expecting not only one baby, but two 👶👶 we still can’t believe we’re expecting twins…….TWINS 😂 what a pinch me moment! 🥰.”

“I can’t even begin to tell you how happy and excited our little family is for our new additions to arrive👩‍🍼 We’re feeling so unbelievably lucky and blessed 😇 Leah, Holly & Hannah are going to be the best big sisters. We’re all soaking up every moment of pure happiness 🥹❤️.”

“We are grateful beyond words for this beautiful blessing. Let the twin adventures begin! ✨.”

The 34-year-old lost her husband, Daniel, in 2020, and they have three daughters together.

During a Q&A on Instagram shortly after announcing her pregnancy, she explained that she’s due in September, but expects to give birth slightly earlier in August.

A fan then asked how she found out she’s having not one but two babies.

“This had been going on for awhile this time. They were quite severe. I went to bed one night and I wasn’t feeling well at all and I woke up the next morning and the cramps – I was doubled over,” she said.

“The doctor was scanning me and the nurse was in the room… I couldn’t see anything straight away and the tears were just like streaming from my eyes. I was lying on the bed and I just thought ‘we’re after losing the baby.’”

As she broke down in tears, Rachel continued: “I don’t know why this is making me emotional, it’s so silly my emotions are all over the place, but I just know so many people go through this. It was devastating lying there thinking, ‘oh my god’.”

“She couldn’t see anything but then I could see the baby in the sac. She just said I’ll talk to you at the end and I just thought, ‘All right something’s wrong, because I’ve had three kids before and I’ve never been told we’ll talk at the end’. They’d normally say something like. ‘oh there’s the heartbeat.’”

Rachel explained that another doctor then came into the room to look at the screen and said to her and Adrien: “Oh my god, congratulations! You’re having twins!”

“You just go from a low to such a high… Twins… that’s such a shock but I think because I thought we were gonna be leaving the hospital without a baby – sorry, I’m so emotional, I think we thought we were leaving the hospital with no baby and now we ended up leaving with two.”

She finished off the story by saying its just “such a blessing.”

Rachel also revealed the twins “aren’t identical”, and that loads of people had predicted that she was pregnant before she announced it.

“People were even writing stuff under posts and I was like ‘oh my god!’ When I had Leah, I think people always assume because I’m a slim build [that I might be] nice and neat or whatever, [but] I get so big when I’m pregnant…”

“I feel like the minute I found out I was pregnant, I was like oh my god I have a bump straight away. My face gets so puffy. I don’t know whether it fills with fluid or what it is.”

“But my face is my tell-tale sign that I’m pregnant and so many people were saying ‘your face is a lot puffier. You’re putting on weight or whatever.’ So yeah, a lot of people knew. There was no way I could hide it.”

“Then I started getting the messages: ‘Are you pregnant?’ I was like how do they know?! You can hide your belly but I can’t hide me face. My face is what it is. It’s gonna get much bigger than this!”

Rachel also told her followers that it was a “natural conception” and that she didn’t do IVF.