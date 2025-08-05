Rachel Gorry shares pregnancy update from hospital: ‘When it rains it pours’

Rachel Gorry has shared a pregnancy update from hospital, reassuring her followers that she’s now “feeling great” but, “when it rains it pours🫣.”

The influencer, who is preparing for the arrival of her twin babies with partner Adrien Kiernan, shared a snap of her in a hospital bed hooked up to a monitor.

She penned: “What a busy few days we’ve had […] I was admitted to hospital but I’m getting home today and I’m feeling great.”

“Holly is also doing great 🙌 I haven’t been on just because there was a lot going on but I promise everything is fine and we just needed to take some time out, nothing more.”

“So don’t be worrying 😘 we’re all grand. Babies are also doing great baby girl is still bum down and baby boy is transverse so he’s lying sideways up over her 😂🫣.”

Rached finished off the message by saying, “Little wagons already😂.”

Last week, the 35-year-old revealed that her daughter Holly suffered a seizure for the first time during the “scariest night” of their lives.

Detailing the incident on Instagram, Rachel explained that she and Adrien ran into Holly’s room after hearing “choking noises.”

“When I turned on her light Holly was lying on her back arms in the air, her hands like claws and she was violently convulsing, foaming from her mouth with her eyes wide open pupils fully black, she was grey in colour and her lips and around her mouth was blue,” she wrote.

“Holly has never experienced a seizure before and it was like nothing I have ever seen.

Holly was rushed to hospital and she’s doing well. All her tests are coming back clear and we’re waiting to be referred to a neurologist.”

“Holly doesn’t remember a thing thank god but poor Leah and Hannah are absolutely traumatised as they ran into the room hearing everything that was going on and seeing Holly in that condition which was very scary,” Rachel continued, referring to her other two daughters.

“They thought Holly was going to die and to be honest so did I, she wasn’t breathing having the seizure and we thought we were losing her.”

Rachel then shared a selfie with Holly in hospital, and told her followers how her partner acted fast in the situation and kept them all calm.

She wrote: “She’s doing great, she’s sleeping a lot because the seizure was just exhausting on her body, but she’s doing great.”

“I honestly don’t know what I would have done if Eddie wasn’t there, he sprung into action turning Holly on her side and calling the emergency services who were absolutely incredible, He was keeping me calm allowing Holly to have her seizure in a safe space as we kept talking to her letting her know we were by her side and she wasn’t alone.”

Rachel continued: “Holly is loving all the attention, presents and flowers from family and friends and doesn’t know what the big deal is and why her sisters are being extra nice and waiting on her hand and foot.”

In another post, she added: “I’m extremely emotional and haven’t stopped crying as the whole experience was absolutely terrifying.

“Watching your child in that state and your completely helpless, all you can do is talk to her reassuring her everything will be ok and we are right there with her, which she actually does remember but she thought she was dreaming she told us she could hear myself and Eddie talking to her.”

“We were given these injection things for her if it happens again, we have to administer if the seizure lasts more than 5 minutes as she stops breathing and this will take her out of it. So her brain doesn’t go any longer without oxygen but we’re praying it will never happen again and it could just be a one time thing.”