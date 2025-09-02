Rachel Gorry shares heartwarming update on twin babies as they finally leave hospital

Rachel Gorry has revealed her twin babies have finally been discharged from hospital.

The influencer welcomed a son and daughter, named Ryan and Evie, with her partner, Adrien Kiernan, on August 15th.

Ryan was born weighing 4 pounds, while Evie weighed 4 pounds 12 ounces.

Ryan and Evie had to spend over two weeks in the hospital, but Rachel and Adrien were finally allowed take them home on Tuesday.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the mother-of-five shared a sweet snap of proud daddy Adrien carrying their two babies out of the hospital.

She captioned the post: “We’re coming home 🥹🩵🩷.”

Alongside Ryan and Evie, Rachel is also mum to three daughters – Leah, Holly and Hannah – whom she had with her late husband Daniel, who tragically died in April 2020, 18 months after he was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer.

Rachel announced the arrival of their twin babies on August 15th.

She wrote: “Our two tiny miracles decided to make their entrance into the world this morning and are doing so well 🥰 We’re completely and utterly in love with them ❤️.”

Rachel included black and white photos of their babies tiny feet, as well as a selfie of her and Adrien in hospital.

The couple announced they were having twins back in February.

Alongside a sweet video of two baby grows reading “Coming Soon” and “Wait for me, I’m coming too!!” Rachel wrote: “Our hearts are so full ❤️ and soon our hands will be too 🫶.”

“Adrien & I are beyond grateful to be expecting not only one baby, but two 👶👶 we still can’t believe we’re expecting twins…….TWINS 😂 what a pinch me moment! 🥰.”

“I can’t even begin to tell you how happy and excited our little family is for our new additions to arrive👩‍🍼 We’re feeling so unbelievably lucky and blessed 😇 Leah, Holly & Hannah are going to be the best big sisters. We’re all soaking up every moment of pure happiness 🥹❤️.”

“We are grateful beyond words for this beautiful blessing. Let the twin adventures begin! ✨.”

Back in April, the couple then shared that they would be having a girl and a boy, in a sweet video on Instagram.

She wrote in the caption: “Myself, Eddie and Leah were the only ones who knew the genders, we couldn’t wait for the balloon pop 🎉 the excitement was killing us 🤣😂.”

The influencer and her partner Adrien stood with her daughters Leah, Holly, and Hannah to pop balloons to find out the gender of her twins.

After popping the first balloon, it revealed pink confetti and the second one popped with blue.

The family couldn’t control their excitement and the clip then revealed that other members of the family were also waiting patiently behind the camera.

“Can you tell my family all wanted a boy after 8 girls 🤣🤣. We can’t wait to meet you 💖💙,” Rachel also wrote.