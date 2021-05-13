Her husband passed away last year following a battle with cancer

Rachel Gorry posts heartbreaking tribute to late husband Daniel on their anniversary

Rachel Gorry has posted a heartbreaking tribute to her late husband Daniel on their anniversary.

The social media star’s husband of eight years was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in September 2018 – and sadly lost his battle on April 1, 2020 at the age of 29.

Taking to Instagram today, Rachel marked 14 years since they first started dating.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Gorry (@rachelgorryx)

The mother-of-three shared photos of them together, alongside the caption: “Happy Anniversary my love.”

“14 years today 💔 I love you forever and always,” she added.

Rachel and Daniel were childhood sweethearts, and tied the knot in June 2012.

The couple went on to welcome three daughters – Leah, Holly and Hannah.

Last month, Rachel marked one year since Daniel passed away on Instagram.

The 29-year-old, who has over 230k followers on Instagram, also launched a fundraiser in Daniel’s memory – to raise money for Tullamore Hospital’s oncology ward, and the Oesophageal Cancer Fund.

Ad