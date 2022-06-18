Rachel Gorry posts heartbreaking tribute to her late husband on their wedding anniversary

Rachel Gorry has posted a heartbreaking tribute to her late husband Daniel on their wedding anniversary.

The couple tied the knot ten years ago today, and planned to renew their wedding vows on their 10th anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, the influencer shared previously unseen snaps from their wedding day, alongside an emotional caption.

She wrote: “10 years married today 🕊 It breaks my heart thinking we should be renewing our wedding vows today 💔.”

“If I lived a thousand lifetimes I would choose you every time. I love and miss you more than you will ever know.”

“Happy Anniversary my love 🤍,” Rachel added.

Rachel and Daniel were childhood sweethearts, and tied the knot on June 18, 2012.

The couple went on to welcome three daughters – Leah, Holly and Hannah.

The Irish influencer’s husband was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in September 2018 – and sadly lost his battle on April 1, 2020 at the age of 29.

During a recent Q&A, the mother-of-three admitted she doesn’t think she’ll ever date again after the death of her husband Daniel.

When a follower asked, “Do you think in time you’ll date again?” Rachel shared a photo of her and Daniel on their wedding day, and replied: “No I don’t.”

Rachel explained that although her in-laws would support her if she started dating again, she can’t imagine herself in another relationship.

She said: “I can’t tell you how lonely it is [being a widow] and the thoughts of spending the rest of my life alone is sad but I can’t ever see myself in another relationship and opening myself up to someone else.”

Rachel was also asked: “Do you ever get waves of anger at your situation? Why me, why is he still not here etc.”

The Offaly native replied: “Of course!! But then you have to think why not me? Why not my husband? What’s so special about us?”

“Nobody deserves to suffer and go through the things that people with illnesses go through and unfortunately it hit our family and left us broken and we will never be the same again.”

“It has changed us forever and a part of me will always be angry at the life that was stolen from us.”