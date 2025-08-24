Rachel Gorry opens up about juggling life with newborn twins and older daughters: ‘The guilt I feel’

Rachel Gorry opened up on juggling life with newborn twins and older daughters, as their family became seven earlier this month.

The influencer welcomed a son and daughter, named Ryan and Evie, with her partner, Adrien Kiernan, last Friday.

Ryan was born weighing 4 pounds, while Evie weighed 4 pounds 12 ounces.

Although the influencer is thrilled that her “two tiny miracles” have arrived, she has talked candidly about the emotional difficulties of juggling newborn life with her elder girls at home.

In a series of touching social media posts, Rachel acknowledged that she has been dealing with a lot of “mom guilt” lately.

“If I’m honest, I’m really struggling with mom guilt. Trying to split my time with the girls and the twins is really difficult and I’ve had a teary few days,” she confessed.

“The guilt I feel leaving the girls and then the guilt I feel walking out of the hospital leaving the twins can be too much to bear at times,” Rachel told her followers.

“The girls haven’t met the twins yet due to infection. The girls can’t come into the special baby unit, but we’re hoping when Ryan is moved to a hot cot the girls can come in and look at them through the glass door. I’m counting down the days till we are altogether as a family.”

It comes after Rachel shared an update on her twin babies earlier in the week, after being discharged from the hospital without them.

Rachel’s posts led her followers to believe she was finally home with her twin babies, but she later clarified her newborns were still in the hospital.

In a post on her Instagram Story, she wrote, “No lads unfortunately the babies are not home 💔 I was discharged but the babies will have to stay in hospital for another while but they are getting stronger everyday.”

“I’ve dreamt about taking that picture of Eddie [her nickname for her partner] holding both car seats leaving the hospital as a family but instead we left holding hands tears streaming from my face.

“It’s so hard to leave the hospital without your babies but they are in the right place with the most amazing nurses taking care of them.

“I cried the whole way home but we can go in anytime day or night to be with them I think my hormones are just on overdrive,” she added.

Rachel announced the arrival of their twin babies on Instagram last Friday.

She wrote: “Our two tiny miracles decided to make their entrance into the world this morning and are doing so well 🥰 We’re completely and utterly in love with them ❤️.”

Rachel included black and white photos of their babies tiny feet, as well as a selfie of her and Adrien in hospital.