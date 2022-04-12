Ad
Rachel Gorry ‘blown away by the support’ after announcing new brand

Rachel Gorry has revealed she’s been “blown away by the support” after announcing her new brand.

The Irish influencer is launching a clothing brand named Alined The Label later this month, and shared a sneak peek of her collection with her Instagram followers.

Posing in a red dress for nieces’ christening, she teased: “Wearing something new 🤫”, and tagged her brand.

 

A post shared by Rachel Gorry (@rachelgorryx)

Eagled-eyed fans spotted the brand’s name is an anagram of Rachel’s late husband Daniel’s name.

One follower commented on the post: “Ah Rachel you look amazing 😍😍😍 your dress is absolutely beautiful and it’s so fitting that you named your brand as an anagram of of Daniel’s name 🥲 he’d be so proud of you 🥺 best of luck with the new brand which I cannot wait to see and have an amazing day today 🤗❤️xxx”

Another wrote: “Daniel is in the name 😍 absolutely love it hun 👏 huge huge congrats u deserve it all xxxx”

Rachel, who is flying to London today for a two-day photoshoot with the brand, took to her Instagram Stories on Monday evening to thank everyone for their support.

The 29-year-old wrote: “I’m absolutely blown away by the response to ALINED since I shared it yesterday. I can’t thank you all enough for the support, it means the world to me.”

“I’m flying to London tomorrow morning for a two day photoshoot. I’ll be posting lots of behind the scenes so follow along over on the brand page if you’re interested and thank you all again.”

