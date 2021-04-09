Instagram star Rachel Gorry announced as guest for The Late Late Show

The mother-of-three will speak about the death of her late husband Daniel

Rachel Gorry has been announced as a guest for tonight’s Late Late Show.

The social media star, who has over 209k followers on Insatgram, will appear on the show to speak about the loss of her late husband Daniel.

Her husband of eight years was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in September 2018 – and sadly lost his battle on April 1, 2020 at the age of 29.

One year after his passing, the 29-year-old launched a fundraiser in Daniel’s memory – to raise money for Tullamore Hospital’s oncology ward, and the Oesophageal Cancer Fund.

The initial fundraising target was €5k, but Rachel managed to raise over €180k for the charities.

Speaking to Goss.ie about the fundraiser last month, Rachel said: “It’s just absolutely amazing, and I can’t take the credit for it because it wasn’t me, it was all my followers and everyone who shared and donated.”

“I’d love to take the credit for it but no it wasn’t me at all it was everybody else and I’m just so grateful to them all, its absolutely incredible what they’ve done.”

Explaining why she decided to set up the fundraiser, Rachel said: “Daniel always said that he wanted me to raise money for Tullamore Hospital, he spent an awful lot of time there.”

“The nurses and doctors were amazing to us every single time that we went in, and Daniel got on very well with the nurses and stuff. So he just said, you know, would you raise a bit of money for them? And I said yeah of course I will.”

“I never dreamed in a million years that it would be as much as it was but I’m just delighted that its reached that amount.”

Rachel launched her Instagram account, which originally focused on interiors, last January – and has since amassed over 209k followers.

Sadly, the mother-of-three has faced a lot of trolling since she launched her account, and has called for action against anonymous trolls online.