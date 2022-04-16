Rachel Gorry admits she’s feeling ‘very down’ about launching new brand without her husband Daniel

Rachel Gorry has admitted she’s feeling “very down” about launching her new brand without her late husband Daniel.

The mother-of-three is set to launch her own clothing brand called Alined The Label later this month, which is an anagram of her late husband’s name.

The Irish influencer’s husband of eight years was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in September 2018 – and sadly lost his battle on April 1, 2020 at the age of 29.

While Rachel is gearing up for a very exciting chapter of her life, she can’t help but feel heartbroken over Daniel’s absence.

Speaking through tears on her Instagram Story, she said: “I’ve a very heavy heart today lads, I’m feeling very down.”

“I suppose after the couple days in London being on such a high, I just have this heaviness to my heart now. ”

“You know its very daunting starting your own business, and although I’m very grateful, I don’t want it to come across that I’m not, it breaks my heart starting a new chapter in my life that Daniel can’t be a part of,” Rachel confessed.

Rachel said she wanted her brand’s name to be an anagram of Daniel so he could be “part of the business”, but admitted it’s just “not the same as having him here”.

The Offaly-based influencer explained: “Obviously all of the decisions are on me, and I would love to be able to ask him questions, I don’t want to make any mistakes, and I would love to talk to him about things and share the whole experience with him…”

“And that just hits me in waves, so after London and the photoshoot and everything, you know you’re just brought back down to reality with a bang.”

“And yeah, I’m just struggling with that today…,” she continued.

“I find it very difficult that amazing things are happening and I have to go up and sit by a headstone to share them with my husband.”

Rachel then told her followers she was going to have a chilled evening, and hoped she would feel better the following day.

Rachel and Daniel were childhood sweethearts, and tied the knot in June 2012.

The couple went on to welcome three daughters – Leah, Holly and Hannah.

During a Q&A on Instagram last year, the mother-of-three broke down in tears as she discussed the possibility of moving on from her late husband.

After a follower asked, “Do you think you will ever be ready for another relationship?” Rachel replied, “Brutally honest, like really honest, I don’t think I will ever be ready for another relationship…”

“And it’s not because I want to be alone or anything, because I don’t, and the thought of having to spend the rest of my life alone is a horrible feeling.”

“But it’s not the fact of having somebody there, it’s the fact of not having Daniel there, and that’s what it is more so for me.”

“So I don’t think I will ever be ready for another relationship because I just want Daniel, and I obviously can’t have that.”

Rachel also explained that she recently got a message from a follower asking if she had a new boyfriend, after she was seen at Tayto Park with her daughter’s godfather.

The 29-year-old said: “It was a really lovely message, but it just made me feel sick, because to me I feel like that’s like cheating on Daniel.”

“The thought of that just makes me feel sick.”