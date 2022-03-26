Prince Charles and Camilla meet Ashling Murphy’s family during trip to Ireland

Prince Charles and Camilla held a private meeting with Ashling Murphy’s family during their trip to Ireland this week.

The 23-year-old primary school teacher was jogging along the Royal Canal in Tullamore, Co. Offaly on January 12 when she was murdered in broad daylight.

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall met Ashling’s parents Raymond and Kathleen Murphy at the Brú Boru centre at the Rock of Cashel in Tipperary on Friday.

Ashling’s sister Amy, brother Cathal, and boyfriend Ryan Casey were also present.

Following their private meeting, Prince Charles paid tribute to Ashling in a moving speech at the Brú Boru theatre.

He said: “The responsibility to make a difference rests on us all.”

“Last year, my wife called on the entire community, male and female, to dismantle the lies, the words and the actions that enable so much violence against women in your country and mine.”

With profound sorrow and sympathy, perhaps I might be permitted to pay tribute to Ashling Murphy, whose name will not be forgotten, who was taken from us far too soon, and who I know was a friend to many here where she performed. – The Prince of Wales@BruBoru#RoyalVisitIreland pic.twitter.com/zzYVL2Qq1A — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) March 25, 2022

“In the intervening year, we’ve continued to witness appalling attacks,” he continued.

“Therefore, with profound sorrow and sympathy, perhaps I might be permitted to pay tribute to Ashling Murphy, whose name will not be forgotten, and was taken from us far too soon and who I knew was a friend to many here, where she performed.”

“My wife and I were so enormously touched to be able to meet her family, who I know are with us here today. Our most special heartfelt thoughts are with them.”

There has been an outpour of anger and devastation over Ashling’s murder, as it has highlighted male violence against women in Ireland, and the danger women face on a daily basis.

Back in January, thousands of people attended vigils across Ireland to pay their respects to Ashling, and to support all those who knew and loved her.

The Women’s Aid 24hr National Freephone Helpline is 1800 341 900. For help and support you can also log onto www.womensaid.ie.