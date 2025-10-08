Presidential candidate Catherine Connolly has hilarious response to viral football clip

Presidential candidate Catherine Connolly had a hilarious response to her viral video of her football skills, while out on her Presidential campaign.

In the clip, she displayed clever footwork, performing keepy-uppies and then equally good handles in a basketball game with two children, despite the fact that she was wearing high heels.

In response to the viral clip and the hilarious online reaction that resulted in a flurry of memes, the Connolly for President X account wrote: “Whether it’s sport, politics or community, the key is keeping it up.”

Whether it’s sport, politics or community, the key is keeping it up ⚽️🏀pic.twitter.com/yf4WfCzcsE — Connolly for President (@catherinegalway) October 6, 2025

The response to the viral video was hilarious, with many creators recreating the moment, putting a funny spin on it.

Eric Roberts shared a video of him tackling young children as he captioned the post: “Catherine Connolly on a random Tuesday evening.”

Another joked: “You’re telling me Catherine Connolly volleying a football isn’t AI?!”

Catherine is one of two presidential candidates in the running, alongside Heather Humpreys.

Earlier this week, Fianna Fáil presidential election candidate Jim Gavin announced he will be withdrawing from the race.

The news came after a controversial interview on Sunday during RTÉ’s presidential debate, where he was asked about an allegation made by a former tenant.

It was stated by The Irish Independent that a renter who left his Smithfield property in 2009 kept paying rent in error and that, despite several attempts to get their money back, they were not given back their €3,300.

During the interview, he neither confirmed nor denied the allegation, insisting he would “look into it.”

“It was over 16 years ago, a very stressful time for the family. I’m looking into it. I will deal with it with that, with urgency,” he said, continuing: “If it happened, I’m very sorry that it happened.”

In a statement announcing his withdrawal on Monday evening, he said recent days gave him “cause to reflect,” continuing: “I made a mistake that was not in keeping with my character and the standards I set myself. I am now taking steps to address the matter.”

“I have also thought long and hard about the potential impact of the ongoing campaign on the well-being of my family and friends.”

“Taking all these considerations on board, I have decided to withdraw from the presidential election contest with immediate effect and return to the arms of my family.”

Fianna Fáil leader and Taoiseach Micheál Martin said of the withdrawal: “Jim has accepted that he made an error in relation to an issue that has arisen in recent days.”

“He himself has said the office of Uachtarán na hÉireann is the highest in the land and the pinnacle of public service. He is clear that he does not want to bring controversy onto this office.”

“This has been a very difficult decision for Jim given his commitment to public service,” he continued.