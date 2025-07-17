President Michael D. Higgins to release album titled Against All Certainty

Ad
President Michael D. Higgins is set to release a spoken word album, titled Against All Certainty.

The album will be a collection of his poems set to music, recorded in Áras an Uachtaráin.

The 10-track album will feature music by Irish musician and filmmaker Myles O’Reilly, and the title track is available to stream now.

The new record is the President’s first collection of spoken words as he gets ready to leave office this November after two terms as President of Ireland.

Michael D. Higgins first took office as Ireland’s ninth president on November 11, 2011, and he was inaugurated for a second term on November 11, 2018.

The producers of the project said listeners can expect to “find themselves fully transposed into the incredibly interesting life and times of the poet before he became Ireland’s President, from childhood to adulthood.”

The album will also be accompanied by several videos, which, among other things, will depict the “hardship of the President’s early life.”

Speaking about the album, Sebastian Barry, a novelist of Irish Fiction, said: “These are truly prodigious poems by Michael D Higgins – not just a milestone in his own work but in Irish poetry.”

“They are not rawly truthful poems, but cooly so, and sometimes properly disquieting. There is something of the rejection of evasion in, say, the work of Paul Celan here, and what Matthew Arnold might have termed the ‘dreadful authority’ of remembrance without window-dressing.”

