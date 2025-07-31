President Michael D. Higgins honours Seán Rocks in emotional tribute

President Michael D. Higgins has honoured Seán Rocks in an emotional tribute, branding him as one of Ireland’s “finest broadcasters and advocates for the arts and artists.”

It was revealed that Seán passed away on Wednesday following a brief illness at the age of 63.

He was well-known to listeners all over Ireland and abroad, as he presented RTÉ Radio 1’s nightly arts and culture magazine, Arena, since its inception in 2009, and recently presented a Sunday afternoon programme back on RTÉ Lyric FM.

In a statement from the President shared on his official Instagram account alongside a photo of him, his wife Sabina Coyne, and Seán, he said: “It is with the greatest sadness that I have learnt of the death of Seán Rocks.”

“Ireland has lost one its finest broadcasters and advocates for the arts and artists. Seán’s show Arena on Radio One was an example, for all generations of listeners, of the deep, wide and supportive curiosity that he delivered from a rich insight into all aspects of the arts and culture.” “Seán’s interest in all forms of the arts shone through on every topic and he expanded so many people’s appreciation of performance and culture of all kinds, a public service broadcaster in the truest sense.” “Working with Seán has been described as a joy by all who knew him. He was a warm and engaging person, loved by all who had the opportunity to meet him or to listen to his programme.”

“Just last month, we had the benefit in the Áras on Bloomsday this year of Seán’s brilliant critical and presentational skills and of welcoming his family.”

“His trademark warmth and knowledge of the performers and their work lifted the occasion as it always did, communicating an instinctive respect for performance.” “Sabina and myself were honoured to welcome Seán to Áras an Uachtaráin on a number of other occasions over the years. I think for example of the wonderful way in which Seán led an event for youth to mark the visit of the then Prince of Wales, His Majesty King Charles, on his visit to Áras an Uachtaráin in 2017.” “Seán introduced young people from all over Ireland representing the worlds of art, music, sport, science, agriculture and advocacy.”

“Seán himself of course was an actor of considerable talent, performing in notable roles in theatre, including the Abbey and the Royal Court in London, television and film across Ireland and the UK. Like Sabina, he was part of the history of the Focus Theatre.” “May I express, on behalf of Sabina and myself, our deepest condolences to Catherine, to Morgan and Christian his sons, and to all of his many friends, colleagues and devoted listeners across the country.” “Cailliúint mhór do mhuintir na hÉireann é bás Seán. Síochán síoraí dá anam.”