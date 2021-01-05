Presenter Liz Bonnin says she’s ‘broken’ after losing her mum to Covid-19 over Christmas

The former Off The Rails host thanked all the NHS staff who helped her mother

Liz Bonnin has said she is “broken” after losing her mum to Covid-19 over Christmas.

The Irish-French presenter, who resides in London, thanked all the NHS staff that helped her mother, Bonnie Murray, while she was sick.

In a series of tweets, the RTÉ star announced her mother passed away over the festive period after contracting the deadly virus.

The 44-year-old wrote: “I lost my mum to Covid this Christmas. I am broken and there is a lot to heal.”

The biochemist praised the NHS staff for their efforts during the pandemic, hailing them as “faceless angels”.

She said: “It’s hard to put into words just how extraordinary the @NHSuk nurses and doctors have been, how patient and kind as they led me through every detail of mum’s condition that I hung on to, how composed despite the nightmare they’ve had to endure for far too long now, how privileged we are to have the NHS.”

The former Off The Rails presenter described healthcare workers as “compassionate, dedicated, strong, selfless, brave, honest, empathetic”.

“I don’t know how to start healing from the way mum had to die but what I do know is that she was a victim of the ongoing mishandling of the pandemic, and the blatant misunderstanding of what it takes to contain the virus and therefore protect the economy.

“I dearly hope that in my lifetime we will collectively wake up and reject our addiction to monetary gain and short term political goals, and recognise the true value of connectedness, community, wellbeing, kindness and caring for our planet and each other – no matter our age.

“There was a time when we revered our elders, when it would have been unheard of to speak of older people as more dispensable than others.

“My mother was not a less important human. Nor was she just a statistic,” Liz added.

“We have it in us to be better. The NHS heroes I’ve had the honour of speaking to and sometimes of seeing briefly at the ICU doors that I couldn’t go through, who not only took care of my mum but of me too, and many thousands of others, are testament to that. We have it in us.”

“Stay safe and take care of each other,” the environmentalist urged her followers.