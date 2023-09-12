Presenter Darren Kennedy details ‘terrifying’ attempted mugging in Dublin

Darren Kennedy has revealed a man attempted to mug him and his boyfriend in Dublin.

The terrifying incident took place in the heart of the city at 11.30pm on Monday night, when the couple were walking home.

In a video shared to Instagram on Tuesday, Darren explained that he and his boyfriend were minding their own business after “a lovely day out” when they were “aggressively approached” by an unknown man.

The presenter said: “He looked like he was concealing his face and looked like he had a knife or something underneath his t-shirt.”

The 42-year-old told his followers that the man demanded all their money, as well as everything they had on them at the time.

“At which point, we were stunned,” he admitted. “I told him to back off. We had an umbrella, I held the umbrella out and then he came towards us and I said let’s just run.”

“So we ran, slightly terrified, I’m not going to lie. He didn’t touch us, but it was very, very scary and I was shocked that this happened in Dublin city.”

“Maybe I shouldn’t be but in this particular area of the streets that I was walking in, literally, I have walked hundreds of times.”

“I have never had an ounce of trouble, never had an interaction with anyone, have been totally safe, have always felt safe in Dublin city and this was in the heart of the city, near St Patrick’s Cathedral 300 metres or so from the biggest police station in the country.”

Darren then praised the gardai, who he said responded very quickly and were “very reassuring”. He urged his followers: “Be aware and take care of yourself. Because Monday night at 11.30pm I did not expect that to happen in Dublin city.”