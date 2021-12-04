Pregnant Lisa McHugh opens up about her ‘scary’ battle with Covid-19

Lisa McHugh has opened up about her “scary” battle with Covid-19.

The country music singer, who is expecting her first child with her fiancé Nathan Khan, recently tested positive for the virus.

Speaking on her Instagram Story, the mum-to-be said: “Ten days ago today I tested positive for Covid-19. I am still nowhere near 100 per cent. It’s been a rough and scary ten days to be honest.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa McHugh (@lisa_mchugh)

Explaining how bad her symptoms were, Lisa admitted she spent the night in A&E after noticing her struggle to breathe.

“Last Friday evening I noticed my breathing became very laboured and I was struggling to do anything – even sitting down, I was just breathless,” she said.

“My midwife and GP referred me to A&E to get checked. So I spent last Friday evening in A&E, but thankfully they checked everything.”

“Oxygen levels were good, and the baby was perfectly fine, thankfully. That was a scary night and couple of days, to be honest…”

The 33-year-old confessed she was “totally floored” by the virus, and said: “I hate to think what would have happened me if I wasn’t doubly vaccinated.”

Concluding her posts, the singer added: “I’m so grateful the baby is fine. I’m on the mend, it’s just going to take some time.”

Lisa announced her pregnancy on her 33rd birthday in August, alongside a photo of her cradling her baby bump on the beach.

She captioned the post: “The most special birthday to date… 🤍 Thank you so much for all the love today WE had an amazing day 👶🏻🥰.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa McHugh (@lisa_mchugh)



“Out of every dream and aspiration I hoped to achieve in life, becoming a mum has always been number 1 on the list.”

“I cannot tell you how excited and incredibly blessed we feel to be starting our little family 🤍 We cannot wait to meet you Baby K 😍👶🏻🤍,” she added.

Lisa and her fiancé Nathan got engaged last July.

At the time, the country music star wrote on Instagram: “Officially the happiest and luckiest girl in the world ❤️💍.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa McHugh (@lisa_mchugh)



“I cannot wait to marry my best friend and the man of my dreams 😭… #IsThisRealLife #IFinallyFoundHim.”

Lisa was born and raised in Glasgow to Irish parents, before she moved to Ireland in 2010 to pursue a career as a country music singer.

The songstress, who previously dated Nathan Carter, now lives in Fermanagh – where her fiancé is from.

The Gosscast is back with a brand new episode, sponsored by Irish-owned CBD company Greenheart CBD.

Hosted by Goss.ie Founder Alexandra Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker, the girls discuss how 2021 has become the year of redemption for some of our favourite noughties icons.

They also chat about the Bennifer reunion, Avril Lavigne’s comeback, and what fashion pieces they’re seeing back in style.

Watch the full episode below, or else listen on Spotify or iTunes.