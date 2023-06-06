Pregnant Jess Redden shares stunning snaps from Joanna Cooper and Conor Murray’s wedding

Jess Redden has shared stunning snaps from Joanna Cooper and Conor Murray’s wedding.

The model and the Irish rugby star tied the knot in Portugal on Monday, surrounded by their family and friends.

Jess, who is expecting her first child with her rugby player husband Rob Kearney, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share photos from the special day.

The post included a snap of the gorgeous venue where the couple exchanged vows.

Conor and Joanna said ‘I do’ in front of the white flower walls in the shape of waves, that were placed in front of the sea.

Jess, who wore a sparkly mini dress for the occasion, also shared a photo of the menu.

Guests enjoyed a three-course meal – a classic lobster bisque for starter, monkfish medallions for the main course, and a chocolate and caramel pyramid for dessert.

Joanna announced her engagement to Conor last March, after four years together.

Conor, 34, proposed to Joanna, 29, while they were on holiday in Dubai.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Joanna showed off her diamond ring, and wrote: “Always & forever 🤍.”

The couple have been dating since early 2018, and moved in together during the first coronavirus lockdown in 2020.

Since then, Conor and Joanna have taken another big step in their relationship by getting a dog together, who they named Kevin.

