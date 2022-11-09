Popular YouTuber confirmed for this week’s The Late Late Show

YouTube star Jacksepticeye is set to appear on this week’s episode of The Late Late Show.

The Offaly native, whose real name is Sean McLoughlin, will join host Ryan Tubridy on the show to mark 10 years in business.

The 32-year-old has a whopping 28 million subscribers on YouTube, and is best known for his vlogs and comedic Let’s Play series.

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill will be on this week’s show.

The Late Late Show airs on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player on Fridays at 9:35pm.