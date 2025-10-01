Popular TV presenter Brendan Courtney throws his hat in the ring for very own RTÉ radio slot

Popular TV presenter Brendan Courtney has thrown his hat in the ring for his very own radio slot.

As he searches for new challenges, the 54-year-old has previously shown interest to Patricia Monahan, the director of audio.

“I made it very clear that I would be interested in discussing the possibility of hosting my own radio show,” he confessed.

“I currently have a ‘cover contract’, which is ongoing. I’m back in at the end of October for a couple of weeks on Radio 1 filling in for Ray D’Arcy.”

With Joe Duffy retiring from Liveline, Claire Byrne departing for Newstalk next month, and Morning Ireland losing two presenters, Áine Lawlor and Mary Wilson, Radio 1 is experiencing a serious station shake-up.

Brendan has confirmed that after RTÉ requested expressions of interest for presenting positions on its flagship radio station, he had conversations with the organisation’s executives during the summer.

“I did go for it. You’d have to – you’d be missing a trick if you didn’t,” he said.

“It’s a clever idea because it means they see who’s out there and who’s interested.”

“I’ve been covering on RTÉ radio for nearly four years now. It’s not my own show, I’m holding the fort,” he continued.

“Apparently, the researchers call me the perfect cover, as I never argue with them. I go, ‘Yeah, grand’. It’s not my show, I’m just covering, so why would I flex my muscles?”

“I’ll bring my own ideas – which they always seem to like – for guests or if I meet someone interesting. They’re always looking for content.”

Last month, the broadcaster revealed he feels ready for a solo radio show and confessed he’s been in touch with RTÉ bosses.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, he confessed he believes the “timing will be perfect.”

“At the start of this year I thought to myself, in another year the timing will be perfect. It’s clear from how often I’m covering for other people that I’m available, but really I’ve just put it out into the universe,” he said. “My confidence is really good at the moment with broadcasting. And that comes with experience and working at it. And then you start to stop second-­guessing yourself.” “And you listen back and see what can be ­improved. Radio is a skill and I really love it now, and I think I’m at the time in my life where it suits me,” he continued. When asked if he had met with RTÉ bosses, he said: “We’ve had coffees and chats like everybody else but I haven’t conceived a format yet. I’ll go off on my holidays, I’ll get a pen and paper and I’ll have a think about what I think a show would look like for me. I need to do all that work before I would do any formal pitching.”