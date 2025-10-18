Popular Irish radio presenter and TikTok star confirms engagement with adorable video

Dave Duke has announced that he is engaged.

The iRadio presenter has confirmed that he is set to tie the knot with his long-time partner Niamh Boyle.

Dave is best known for being one half of the Dave and Fionnula Show, as well as posting hilarious skits on social media.

The 32-year-old recently took to his Instagram and TikTok accounts to share the exciting news of his engagement to Niamh.

In a video set to Natalie Cole’s song ‘This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)’, the happy couple could be seen enjoying a romantic holiday in Tenerife.

The clip showcases Dave and Niamh sitting down on a blanket at sunset, toasting flutes of champagne. The adorable video then sees Niamh showing off her stunning engagement ring, as Dave jokingly copies her hand pose.

In the caption of his announcement, Dave went on to tease: “Contract extension announcement. Niamh has said yes to the terms.”

Confirming that the pair have yet to start any wedding plans, he added: “And to answer your burning question, no wedding date has been set.”

Following his exciting news, many of Dave’s fellow famous faces have since been taking to his comments section on Instagram to extend their well-wishes.

“Ah savage massive congrats guys,” responded comedian and presenter Carl Mullan.

“Congrats guys,” replied TikTok creator and musician Garron Noone.

“Ahhh huge congratulations guys,” added social media star Tadhg Fleming.

Dave later took to his comments section again to thank his followers for their heartwarming messages.

“Thank you all for your beautiful well wishes, will be reading every single one of them – all other enquiries may have to wait,” he joked.

Dave’s huge life update comes as he previously explained the reason why his role as a radio presenter means so much to him.

Speaking to RSVP Live last summer, he admitted that he “actually hated radio three days into my first show.”

He added: “Radio is tough and it should be terrifying, but it is one of the greatest careers you could ever possibly have. To be privileged enough to be allowed into people’s cars, homes, and headphones every single day is incredibly special.”