Popular Fair City star to leave the soap after over two decades

Tommy O’Neill has announced his shock departure from Fair City.

The actor has played Detective John Deegan on the RTÉ soap for over two decades.

Confirming his departure on Monday afternoon, Tommy said: “It wasn’t an easy decision to leave, but I will always treasure my time on Fair City and the incredible cast and crew that I have worked with over the last two decades, who have given me so many amazing memories and lifelong friendships.”

Fair City’s Executive Producer Brigie De Courcy added: “Tommy O’Neill has been a force for joy since his first days on Fair City.”

“He has made John Deegan into a uniquely loveable character, and he will be hugely missed by the cast, crew and writers. We all wish him well in the next adventure.”

Tommy’s much-loved character Deegan has been involved in a myriad of explosive storylines and investigations on the soap over the years, including Ciaran’s kidnap of Katy, Cristiano’s domestic abuse, Karne’s murder and Will’s murder.