Popular comedian announced as host of The Traitors Ireland aftershow

Kevin McGahern has been announced as the host of The Traitors Ireland: Uncloaked, the exciting companion show to the highly anticipated show The Traitors Ireland, on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.

The Traitors Ireland: Uncloaked team teased what’s ahead: “Get ready for betrayal, banter, and behind-the-scenes bombshells.”

Airing immediately after The Traitors Ireland later this year, Uncloaked will be the ultimate post-show destination for fans across the country, available on all RTÉ platforms.

Comedian, actor, and presenter Kevin McGahern will lead the show as a mischievous host, diving into the twists and turns from The Traitors.

He’ll also gather real-time reactions to the betrayals, manipulations, and mind games unfolding from Slane Castle.

Each episode of The Traitors: Uncloaked, filmed in RTE Limerick, will feature exclusive interviews with the banished and ‘murdered’ players, along with bonus unseen footage.

The companion show offers an all-access pass into the heart of the action, bringing fans even closer to the unfolding drama and the secrets hidden within the castle walls.

Kevin will be joined by celebrity guests from the worlds of comedy, music, sport and entertainment.

Whether they’re new to The Traitors or longtime fans, guests will be able to share their suspicions and who they’d banish without hesitation.

Don’t miss a moment of the drama. Catch The Traitors and The Traitors: Uncloaked, coming later this year on all RTÉ platforms.