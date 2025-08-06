Pop icon makes surprise appearance at Dublin pub after festival performance

Guests at J.R. Mahon’s were treated to a surprise star sighting on Monday night when Nelly Furtado dropped in to enjoy an evening of dinner, live Irish music, and traditional dancing.

The Grammy Award–winning artist soaked up the vibrant atmosphere at the popular Dublin city centre venue, known for its warm hospitality, hearty Irish fare, and lively entertainment.

The Maneater singer joined in the fun as musicians and dancers lit up the night with an authentic showcase of Irish culture.

The songstress performed at All Together Now in Waterford over the weekend, and rounded out her trip to Ireland with a knees up at J.R. Mahon’s.

“It was an incredible evening – having someone of Nelly’s calibre in the house, enjoying what we do best, was a real thrill for our guests and our team,” said John Mahon, at J.R. Mahon’s.

“The music, the dancing, the laughter – it was the perfect Dublin night.”

J.R. Mahon’s, located at 1–2 Burgh Quay, is a go-to destination for visitors and locals alike, offering a mix of traditional Irish dishes, fresh pints, and nightly entertainment that captures the spirit of Ireland.

Last month, the same pub attracted US singer Camila Cabello, who hosted an afterparty there after her 3Arena gig.