Pippa O’Connor thanks followers for kind messages after opening up about her mother’s death

The POCO founder opened up about losing her mum on Brian Dowling's podcast

Pippa O’Connor has thanked her followers for sending her messages of support, after she opened up about her mother’s death.

The Kildare native opened up about losing her beloved mum Louise on Brian Dowling’s podcast Death Becomes Him, almost six years after her death.

The businesswoman’s mother died suddenly on October 11th, 2014, and years later Pippa still struggles to talk about it.

After the episode went live on Tuesday, Pippa wrote on Instagram: “So many messages about this today.. thank you for listening.”

“I still find it so hard to talk about but I’m so glad so many can relate and enjoyed listening..,” she added.

During her chat with Brian, Pippa recalled the devastating moment she found out her mum had passed away, and got emotional as she explained how she just “knew something was wrong.”

You can listen to Pippa’s full interview below on Spotify: